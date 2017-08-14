Sexual assault prosecution of Holton man grows to $80K

By Published:

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — Prosecution of a Kansas man accused of sexually assaulting several women has grown to $80,000.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Jackson County attorney Shawna Miller decided early this year to seek a special prosecutor because charges against Jacob Ewing continued to grow, exceeding her resources. Ewing has been convicted of raping two women and acquitted in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. He’s also awaiting trial on charges that include attempted rape and sexual exploitation of a child. The allegations have divided his hometown of Holton.

Former Shawnee County chief deputy district attorney Jacqie Spradling originally contracted for $20,000. Records the newspaper obtained through a records request show that fee was increased by $60,000 in March. Three commissioners said in a statement that the fee was a “concern.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s