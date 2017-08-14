Spotty showers today with widespread storms midweek

Mostly cloudy conditions prevented some spots of Northeast Kansas from falling below the low 70s this morning. We are tracking gradually clearing skies for today though, with most of us staying dry. However, some spots could see a few spotty showers, and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm or two, late this afternoon into the evening.

Even so, it’ll be another warm and humid once across the region. High temperatures are expected to max out in the middle to upper 80s, but it could feel slightly warmer than that. Southerly winds at about 5 to 10 mph will help filter in some humid to muggy conditions, which could cause heat index values to climb into the low 90s at times.

Spotty showers are possible once again for Tuesday, but the best chance of showers and storms rumbles in Wednesday morning.

Even with rain chances mixed in, our temperatures will stay pretty constant with highs in the middle to upper 80s for the next several days.