Topeka library to give out Eclipse glasses this weekend

By Published:
Ashley Moretti, Candace Wright

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will be passing out free Eclipse glasses on Saturday.

A spokesperson with the library tells KSNT News they have 3,200 glasses that will be provided at no cost to the public. They are from StarNet and NASA Solar System Ambassador Program and are ISO certified viewing glasses.

They will be giving them out on August 19 at the library, bookmobiles and community centers as long as supplies last.

The library says they must be given to an adult and they are asking for people to limit their request only two per family.

For the eclipse on Monday, August 21, the library is hosting a watch party from noon – 2 p.m. in the library parking lot.

