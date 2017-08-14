Topeka Superintendent’s husband passes away

TOPKEA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools confirmed with KSNT News Monday that Dr. Stan Anderson, the husband of Topeka Public School Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson has passed away at the age of 49.

A spokeswoman with USD 501 said Dr. Stan Anderson passed away Friday night and at this time the family is asking for privacy.

A visitation and home-going service will take place Friday at New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Community Foundation to be directed to the Drs. Stanley and Tiffany Anderson Scholarship Fund. Gifts may be sent to 5431 SW 29th Street, Suite 300, Topeka, KS 66614 or made online at http://www.topekacommunityfoundation.org.

According to his obituary, Dr. Stan Anderson was born in Memphis, Tennessee. He died Friday after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer. He was a dedicated OBGYN physician and robotic surgeon for HCA Research Medical Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.