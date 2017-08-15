AAA travel tips for solar eclipse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The first cross-country solar eclipse since the advent of the automobile and creation of the interstate system will briefly shroud Kansas in complete or nearly complete darkness as it cuts across America on Monday, August 21.

AAA Kansas Spokesman Shawn Steward said large numbers of motorists are traveling to see the eclipse.

“AAA Kansas wants to remind eclipse seekers to map out their travel plans and viewing location in advance, and to be in place and safely off the roadways while gazing to the skies,” Steward said.

AAA Driver Safety Tips During the Solar Eclipse

Exit the roadway and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse

Do NOT stop along the highway or interstate or park on the shoulder of the road

Keep headlights on – don’t rely on automatic headlights

Do NOT wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Do NOT try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving.

Be mindful of pedestrians that many will be walking around with their eyes on the sky.

Prepare for extra congestion on the roads during the eclipse period, but also in the days before and after the eclipse as many travelers head to the totality zone.

Have your viewing location set and stay in place, avoiding travel during the eclipse.

Travel Tips for Eclipse Road Trips

According to AAA Kansas, many people made their travel plans for this unique event months in advance, so accommodations in the totality zone could be nearly impossible to come by, but there are other considerations to help make eclipse road trips go smoothly.

AAA Eclipse Road Trip Tips

Try to get to your viewing location one to two days ahead of the eclipse (Aug. 21).

With many hotels, motels and campgrounds in the path of 100 percent eclipse totality booked for months, consider other nearby locations, a short drive to where you’d like to view the eclipse from. A travel agent or online travel booking resource, such as those from AAA, can help you locate a hotel with vacancy.

Pack your patience and plan for congestion on the roads, especially as you get closer to locations within the path of totality.

Keep up to date on weather conditions – if you find your original location may be cloudy/rainy, consider moving to another location.

Don’t forget approved, safe eye protection for viewing the eclipse. NASA provides details on how to view the solar eclipse safely.