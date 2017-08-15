Brownback announces first responder wireless network

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The state of Kansas is taking steps to make sure that first responders are safe during an emergency. During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Sam Brownback (R-Kansas) announced that Kansas would be joining First Net. First Net is a wireless network that helps first responders communicate during a crisis, like the wildfires that swept through Central Kansas earlier this year.

“We had 400 thousand acres burn this year at one time in different places and we had firefighters from all over the state in there and lacked some of this ability to critically communicate,” said Brownback during the press conference.

AT&T has been brought on to oversee the multi-million dollar network. The First Net program was created with federal dollars in response to the terror attacks on 9/11.