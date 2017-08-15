Corgi Connection gives rescue dogs a new home

MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas woman is known to many as the Queen of Dogs of Old Milford Road.

Since 2009, Jeanette DeMars has run the Corgi Connection of Kansas.

This is not your normal animal shelter. It is a small, entirely volunteer-based, non-profit rescue organization.

Its goal is to rescue corgis and foster them to help them learn how to behave in a loving home environment.

DeMars said this has been an amazing and rewarding experience.

“They have the big dog personality, they’re quirky and they’re bossy. They’re just a lot of fun and why not Corgis.”

DeMars said she has helped rescue about 400 corgis over the last eight years.

She has two corgis now that need loving homes. They are going through heartworm treatment but will soon be ready for adoption.

All you have to do is fill out an application online at corgiconnection.com.