Davis kicks off congressional campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Paul Davis officially announced his campaign for Congress on Tuesday in the 2nd Congressional District of Kansas. Along with Topeka, additional stops are planned for Tuesday in Pittsburg, Leavenworth and Lawrence.

“In the past few months, I’ve visited all 25 counties in the 2nd District, speaking with farmers, veterans, and small business owners – and I kept hearing the same stories of fear, frustration and disappointment,” Davis said. “Kansans no longer see our values reflected in many of the leaders we have sent to Washington. So today I’ve got a pretty simple message: I hear you. And I’m ready to fight for you.”

Davis was joined at his event in Topeka by his wife, Stephanie. Special guests also joined him in each community: Senator Laura Kelly in Topeka, Sheriff David Groves in Pittsburg, Mayor Nancy Bauder in Leavenworth and former Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger in Lawrence.

The lifelong resident of the 2nd Congressional District hopes to help affect change in Congress by utilizing his experience as a bipartisan consensus builder in the Kansas House of Representatives.

“I’ve got a record of results in Kansas, and now I want to go to Congress, roll up my sleeves, and get my hands dirty. I want to contribute to the American story in a way that honors the selfless work of the Kansans who came before us, and in a way that will inspire those who will follow in our footsteps,” Davis said. “I want to make you proud because I love Kansas and I love America.”