Getting ready for the Brown County Blackout

By Published: Updated:

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, August 21, the community of Hiawatha will experience 2 minutes and 34 seconds of total darkness during the first total solar eclipse in 99 years for the Continental United States.

The community will be celebrating the Brown County Blackout, which will take place outside of the Fisher Community Center, located at 201 E. Iowa Street.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will have a live band, a beer garden, food, children’s entertainment and more.

For more information on the event CLICK HERE

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s