Getting ready for the Brown County Blackout

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, August 21, the community of Hiawatha will experience 2 minutes and 34 seconds of total darkness during the first total solar eclipse in 99 years for the Continental United States.

The community will be celebrating the Brown County Blackout, which will take place outside of the Fisher Community Center, located at 201 E. Iowa Street.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will have a live band, a beer garden, food, children’s entertainment and more.

