MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan football team won the 2016 Centennial League championship after posting an undefeated record during the regular-season.

The Indians lost to Washburn Rural in the Class 6A Regionals, but are now determined to make a strong run during the 2017 season.

Manhattan will have 20 seniors on this years roster and will look to their leadership and guidance throughout the year.

The season begins on September 1, 2017.