H.S. Volleyball Preview: Shawnee Heights Lady T-Birds

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee Heights volleyball team won the Class 5A state championship in 2016 and is determined to repeat in 2017.

The Lady T-Birds had several members of last year’s team graduate and continue their careers at DI and DII universities.

This year, Shawnee Heights will be coached by former student, and Washburn volleyball standout, Sami McHenry. She is the daughter of Washburn women’s basketball coach Ron McHenry.

“It really is a dream, it’s crazy how it happened to me and it’s still a shock,” said Sami. “But it’s Shawnee Heights, it’s where I went and I played here. I enjoyed it and I’m happy to be back.”