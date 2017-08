TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At the request of Topeka Police, Jardine Elementary went into secure campus mode Tuesday due to police activity in the neighborhood.

Topeka Public Schools said that at no point were students in danger.

A secure campus means no one is allowed out of the building, and no one is allowed in the building. However, all activity within the building continues as normal.

The secure campus lasted six minutes, from 1:53 p.m. to 1:59 p.m.