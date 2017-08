JOHN, Kan. (AP) — The Stafford County Sheriff says the body of a county commissioner has been found underneath an overturned lawnmower.

The sheriff says 42-year-old Shane Landon Stimatze was found dead Monday morning under the mower in a pond in rural St. John.

The death is under investigation.

The Stafford County Clerk’s office said Stimatze had just started his second term as county commissioner.