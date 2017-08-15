Kansas to honor former coach Mangino in season opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas plans to honor former football coach Mark Mangino and the rest of the 2007 Orange Bowl team in its season opener September 2 against Southeast Missouri State.

The school announced Tuesday that the team will be inducted into its Hall of Fame, along with former players Aqib Talib and Anthony Collins.

Mangino was forced out of the program in 2009 amid allegations that he physically and verbally abused his players. He led the long suffering Jayhawks to a 12-1 record in 2007, as season capped by a victory over Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.

Current Kansas head coach David Beaty was one of his assistants on the 2007 team.