KSNT News website wins first place three years straight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has named KSNT.com Best Station Website for the third year in a row. Judges also awarded the station first place for Prime Newscast for the second straight year.

KSNT competes against other medium market TV stations for these awards each year.

Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller won first place for his series on staying safe if tornadoes hit when you least expect.

The news team is also proud to accept an award for its local coverage on the congressional shootings in Washington DC. We provided in-depth coverage using our resources at home and in our Nexstar national capitol bureau.