Missouri woman sentenced in drug case against Kansas doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced after she said she obtained more than 8,000 oxycodone tablets without any type of medical exam from a Kansas doctor.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 52-year-old Kimi Harper, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ordered Monday to spend 10 years on supervised release after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. Court records say Harper paid to obtain prescriptions from Steven Henson, a Wichita, Kansas, doctor charged in a 31-count indictment. He is accused of over-prescribing pain medication blamed on one patient’s death.

According to court records, Harper said Henson didn’t perform physical examinations or monitor her oxycodone use through medical tests. Harper said she consumed about 75 percent of the pills herself and sold or gave away the rest.