More warm weather and rain chances in the forecast

We’re tracking another classic late summer day with seasonal conditions. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s now down to 89°. This afternoon, we’re expecting highs right there in the upper 80s. Despite an isolated rain chance this evening, skies will remain ‘mostly sunny’ throughout the day. As we’ve been talking about for a few days now, this week’s main storm system will move in tomorrow.

Speaking of – tomorrow will be the wettest and coolest day of the week. Daytime temps will be trapped in the 70s and 80s because of the additional cloud cover and rain chances. Recent models suggest widespread rain will move into Northeast Kansas by dawn tomorrow. We’ll likely catch a break midday, before more scattered rain moves through by Wednesday evening. Severe weather is not expected. The cloudy and rain skies will clear out by the time Thursday rolls around. And be sure to enjoy it because we’re tracking even more rain chances by Friday. It’s still too early to pinpoint the precise timing and location of Friday’s rain, but we’ll keep our eyes on the late-week forecast over the next few days. Stay tuned.

Besides an isolated shower, the upcoming weekend is looking great, weather-wise! This is either a good thing or bad thing because Monday is the infamous solar eclipse. The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is looking great – featuring plenty of sunshine and seasonal temps (in the upper 80s). Given the rhythmic nature the atmosphere has been in lately, we’re setting ourselves up for some sort of rain chance early next week. The solar eclipse is around 1pm on Monday and the forecast looks ‘partly cloudy’ with scattered rain around the E. Plains. Obviously a lot can change over the next 7 days – so hopefully the extended forecast improves a bit between now and then. As it stands right now, it could be a lot worse than ‘partly cloudy’ on the day of the eclipse. But, obviously – no rain chance and ‘wall-to-wall sunshine’ would be much better. We’ll be following the weather forecast, for the one in a lifetime event, very closely! Until then – enjoy the classic mid-August, back-to-school weather!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert