New details released on Lawrence deaths

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports the autopsies on three people killed Sunday in Lawrence have been completed.

The sheriff’s office officially identified those killed as Peter Sander, 41 of rural Douglas County, Erin Berg, 36, of Maryville, Missouri and Mazey Berg, 3, of Maryville, Mo.

Sgt. Kristen Channel said it has been confirmed that both Mazey and Sander had been shot and died from their gunshot wounds. It is still believed Sander shot and killed Mazey and then shot himself a short time after he shot and killed Erin in the 1000 block of E900 Road.

It is unknown why Sander or Erin were in the area at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Sander and Erin had previously been in a relationship but were no longer in one and that Mazey was their daughter.

A family member of Erin Berg said, “Her smile brightened every room and her daughter Mazey was nothing short of the same. Seeing them together and how they laughed and smiled together was a sight to see.”