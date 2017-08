Baby photographer Kelly Frankenburg of 11 Sixteen Photography in Richmond, Va., love animals and started fostering pets from the city shelter.When her latest fosters arrived, she couldn’t help but line the trio of puppies up for a heartwarming photo shoot. Check out the photos of Chihuahua mom, Mama Paris, and her three roly-poly, 2-week-old babies — Tito, Messi and Love Bug.

Photo Credit: 11 Sixteen Photography