Pet oxygen masks come to Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — New equipment is now in Junction City fire stations, and it could save a pet’s life.

The Junction City and Geary County rural fire departments received oxygen masks for animals from the company, Invisible Fence. The masks allow firefighters and EMS staff to give air to pets who are suffering from smoke inhalation after they are rescued from fires. There are 3 sizes to fit any pet and they’re typically used on unconscious animals.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that pets are your family and they are your responsibility just like your children are,” dog owner, Megan Mason said.

It’s estimated that 40,000 to 150,000 pets die in fires each year mostly due to smoke inhalation.