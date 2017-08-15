Police search for third person in chase near 24 hwy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement is currently chasing one subject on foot in a rural area near 24 and Landon Rd.
K-9 units have been called to the scene, and a police airplane is currently en-route.
Two people are currently in custody, but law enforcement is searching for a third.
The chase began when police identified a stolen vehicle.
The three people inside did not stop, but eventually got out of the car to run into a field.
This is a developing story. KSNT News will provide new information as it becomes available.