Police search for third person in chase near 24 hwy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement is currently chasing one subject on foot in a rural area near 24 and Landon Rd.

K-9 units have been called to the scene, and a police airplane is currently en-route.

Two people are currently in custody, but law enforcement is searching for a third.

The chase began when police identified a stolen vehicle.

The three people inside did not stop, but eventually got out of the car to run into a field.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will provide new information as it becomes available.