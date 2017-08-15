Safe Streets 2017 brought out big participation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- It’s a wrap for National Night Out 2017.

Safe Streets held the final meeting with the committee Tuesday evening at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library.

All the neighborhoods and organizations that participated were recognized for their hard work and efforts.

Despite the the rain on August 5th that caused many to postpone their events for later in the week, overall this year was a success.

“We just really want to keep this growing and the thing is we don’t want this to be a one time event. This is an ongoing process that needs to happen it’s great to get to know you neighbors and we got to continue that,” said Kristi Pankratz of Safe Streets.

This year’s participation was the biggest one yet for Topeka’s National Night Out as over 80 neighborhoods participated in the family fun activities.

Safe Streets will now look over feedback and suggestions to help with next year’s planning.