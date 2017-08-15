Southwest Topeka shooting sends woman to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southwest Topeka that sent one woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, this happened near 4420 SW 34th St. That’s located by I-470 and SW Gage Blvd. The call came in around 1:20 a.m.

Police say her injuries are not life-threatening at this time.

As for suspect information, authorities are looking for a black male last seen driving north bound on Gage Blvd. He was in a burgundy Chevrolet Impala.

If you have any information call Topeka Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as we learn more.

TPD responding to a shooting at the 4400 block of SW 34th St. Police tell me a woman was taken to a hospital w/non life-threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/mKYTy3QxwU — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) August 15, 2017

Police looking for a black male last seen driving north bound on Gage Blvd. in a burgundy Impala. If you have any info call @Topeka_Police. — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) August 15, 2017