Southwest Topeka shooting sends woman to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southwest Topeka that sent one woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, this happened near 4420 SW 34th St. That’s located by I-470 and SW Gage Blvd. The call came in around 1:20 a.m.
Police say her injuries are not life-threatening at this time.
As for suspect information, authorities are looking for a black male last seen driving north bound on Gage Blvd. He was in a burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
If you have any information call Topeka Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.
KSNT News will continue to update this story as we learn more.