Topeka Master Gardeners get shipping container painted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The ARTSConnect Topeka Mural Project painted a mural on the Shawnee County Extension Master Gardeners’ shipping container Tuesday. The container stores gardening supplies next to the Master Gardeners’ garden on the Expocentre grounds.

Master Gardeners and volunteers from ARTSConnect helped local Topeka artist, John Sebelius, spray paint flowers onto the container.

The horticulture agent for Shawnee County Research and Extension, Ariel Whitely, is excited about the container’s makeover.

“To have something that’s so welcoming and beautiful is just so encouraging to us,” Whitely said. “So that members of the community realize that this isn’t just a Master Gardener’s garden. It’s a community garden for people to come and learn and really improve their lives through horticulture.”

This was the 10th mural ARTSConnect Topeka Mural Project has installed.