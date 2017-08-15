US says still interested in dialogue with North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration remains interested in a dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un but is waiting for some sign of interest from Pyongyang.

Tillerson said, “We continue to be interested in trying to find a way to get to dialogue but that’s up to him.”

Speaking to reporters at the State Department on Tuesday, Tillerson said he had no comment on North Korea’s latest pronouncement that it had completed plans to test ballistic missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam but would not immediately carry it out.