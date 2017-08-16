Bowl-A-Thon fundraising kicks-off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A kickoff luncheon started Bowl-A-Thon fundraising for Junior Achievement of Kansas. Representatives from local businesses celebrated the start of the Bowl-A-Thon season at Topeka & Shawnee County Library Wednesday.

Each year, more than 600 community members participate in the Bowl-A-Thon. The event’s goal is to raise 68,000 dollars for Junior Achievement.

Junior Achievement of Kansas is asking local business representatives be superheroes to Kansas kids by helping raise the funds. Teams of five collect donations as they gear up for the Bowl-A-Thon event.

Junior Achievement volunteer, Sam Hicks, is putting a team together from U.S. Bank where he works.

“Every person has to raise a certain amount of money to actually be on a team, he said.”

His team also takes donations from U.S. Bank’s customers who want to contribute to Junior Achievement.