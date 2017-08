TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hayden Wildcats are determined to make run for another state championship in 2017. Last season, Bill Arnold’s team lost to Pratt in the 4A DII state championship game.

Hayden was (2-4) in the Centennial League with wins against Shawnee Heights and Topeka West.

The Wildcats won seven games in a row before their loss in the state title and finished the season with an (8-5) record.