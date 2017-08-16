H.S. Football Preview: Junction City Football

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Blue Jays have their eyes set on a Centennial League, and state championship during the 2017 season. They were (5-0) to begin the 2016 season before suffering a 27-22 loss to rival Manhattan.

The Blue Jays then won their final two regular-season games and entered the Class 6A playoffs with confidence.

After an easy win in the opening round, Junction City lost a heart-breaker 42-41 in overtime against Hutchinson.

Junction City ended the season with an (8-2) overall record.