Hospitality students can now get two degrees from partnership

By Published: Updated:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- Two northeast Kansas colleges are now teaming up to help their students get a better education.

Officials at Flint Hills Technical College and Kansas State University signed an articulation agreement Wednesday afternoon.

That means students who complete of applied science degree at FHTC in Hospitality and Culinary Arts can to transition into KSU’s bachelor of science in Hospitality Management program.

“Our students when they graduate have the opportunity to really further themselves. A lot of them want to work in the restaurant business and own their own restaurant so this is the perfect fit for students,” said Brian Romano, the FHTC Hospitality and Culinary Arts Instructor.

Representatives from both colleges were in attendance of Wednesday’s announcement.

