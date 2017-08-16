Kevin Jones running for congressional seat

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With elections coming up next year, here are a few of the names that will be on the ballot for Kansas’ second district congressional seat.

Kevin Jones (R) of Wellsville, has officially announced his plans to run for Kansas congress on Tuesday.

Two more republicans, state Senator Steve Fitzgerald and Basehor City Councilman Vernon Fields, have also put their names in the running.

Kansas democrat Paul Davis is officially launching his campaign for congress as well.

The Lawrence native and former state representative announced his campaign Tuesday morning.

Davis ran for governor in 2014, but lost to Sam Brownback.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s