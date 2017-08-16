Kevin Jones running for congressional seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With elections coming up next year, here are a few of the names that will be on the ballot for Kansas’ second district congressional seat.

Kevin Jones (R) of Wellsville, has officially announced his plans to run for Kansas congress on Tuesday.

Two more republicans, state Senator Steve Fitzgerald and Basehor City Councilman Vernon Fields, have also put their names in the running.

Kansas democrat Paul Davis is officially launching his campaign for congress as well.

The Lawrence native and former state representative announced his campaign Tuesday morning.

Davis ran for governor in 2014, but lost to Sam Brownback.