Lawrence animal shelter stepping up to help animals find homes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A local animal is stepping in to help animals find loving homes.

This Saturday, August 19, several Humane Society locations across the area are participating in “Clear the Shelters.” One of those locations is the Lawrence Humane Society.

They have a special offer for anyone wanting to adopt a pet.

“Anyone who is interested in adoption on Clear the Shelter day walks home with a new best friend, said Director of Development & Marketing Meghan Scheibe. ” No fee at all, all of the fees are waived, there are no fees to adopt, we are providing all of the collars, all of the leashes.”

This is the second year that the Lawrence Humane Society has participated in the event. They tell KSNT News last year they found homes for more than 100 animals.