Some local schools can’t use their eclipse glasses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Five Shawnee Heights schools have solar eclipse glasses they can’t use. Four elementary schools and Shawnee Heights High School found out their glasses may not be made by a NASA recommended manufacturer.

The principal of Tecumseh South, Scott Dial, said his school ordered 600 pairs of glasses three weeks ago. Amazon recently told him it recommend the student’s don’t use the glasses to watch the eclipse, because Amazon has not been able to confirm their safety with it’s supplier. Amazon has refunded the school’s money.

Dial said the school can’t afford to buy more glasses, because the demand has raised prices. He said buying new glasses would cost more than 2,000 dollars, and they wouldn’t be guaranteed to arrive in time.

Some of the schools will have other ways for the kids to watch the eclipse. One school plans to have an eclipse watch party inside and live stream the eclipse. Parents at Tecumseh South will have the option to keep their kids home for the day to watch the eclipse. Tecumseh South has a meeting planned for Wednesday afternoon to discuss other possible options.