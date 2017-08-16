Mock spaceship in Kansas to be used for astronaut research

KIPP, Kan. (AP) – A mock-up of a spacecraft built in central Kansas is getting ready to take off for Kansas State University.

The spaceship will arrive at the university sometime next week from the Douglas Welding & Machine shop in Kipp. The interior will be finished at the school before the capsule is used in fitness research.

A NASA grant is funding research to prepare future astronauts to withstand trips to and from Mars. University professor Carl Ade says the goal is to find the level of cardiovascular and muscle strength needed to complete tasks such as opening a hatch, throwing out a life raft and climbing out within seconds.

University representatives plan to present the data at the annual NASA Human Research Program meeting in February 2018.