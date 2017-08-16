Reminders before heading to Hiawatha for the Brown County Blackout

Related Coverage Getting ready for the Brown County Blackout

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) — We are just a few days away from the Brown County Blackout and we want to make sure you’re ready. Here are some reminders before you head to Hiawatha to watch the solar eclipse with us.

An event that happens every 100 years makes it easy to forget simple things.

While there will be food trucks at the event, there are a couple nearby places to grab a snack like McDonald’s and a Casey’s General Store.

Don’t forget your cash so that you can park. Most lots will be $5, but some neighbors will be selling private parking.

Event coordinators said you can pack a cooler, but if you forget you can find a water fountain behind the skate park that is free for the public. Be sure to stay hydrated.

You can find bathrooms in the Fisher Community Center, Port-O-Potties along the sidewalks and near the baseball fields.

If you or you kiddos think the pool looks like a nice place to cool off, it will be closed so bring plenty of water.

There is no way to tell how many people will be attending the event since the last eclipse was 100 years ago, so get to Hiawatha as early as 8:00 a.m. to find a parking spot.