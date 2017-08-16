Shawnee County corrections employee arrested for sexual relations with inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County Corrections Specialist was arrested Wednesday afternoon on four counts of felony unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

Deputy Director Tim Phelps said Timothy Anderson was booked into jail after an investigation conducted jointly between the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson has worked for the department just over one year, according to Phelps.

The arrest comes from an investigation that began after department employees detected an irregular pattern of behavior between Anderson and inmates within a female housing unit that reflected an unnecessary level of familiarity.

After interviewing inmates and reviewing extensive video evidence, investigators determined there was evidence of sexual contact.

The Department of Corrections said they have a zero tolerance policy regarding the forming of any relationship between any inmate and an employee.

Phelps said Anderson has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the completion of the administrative investigation; independent of the outcome of the criminal complaint.