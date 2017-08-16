The latest on today’s thunderstorms, Monday’s eclipse forecast

We’re tracking the wettest and coolest day of the week. We’ve been talking about today for quite some time. And area of rain, the size of Nebraska continues to make it’s way through our neck of the woods. This morning’s round packed quite a punch with locally heavy rain, high winds and even some hail. We’ll likely catch a break from the rain throughout the middle part of the day, before more scattered showers wrap-around the backside of the storm system this afternoon. Don’t expect temperatures much warmer than the upper 70s and lower 80s today. Recent computer models still agree we’ll dry out heading into Thursday.

Speaking of – enjoy tomorrow’s weather! It will feature wall-to-wall sunshine and high in the middle 80s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is slowly falling…it’s now down to 89°. Over the next 7-10 days, highs will bounce around between the 80s and 90s, so we’re finally getting ourselves back into a seasonal weather pattern. In other words, some late summertime heat and humidity (like it should be) here in mid-August. After today’s thunderstorms, our next weather-maker still looks to wait until Friday afternoon/evening. It’s still a bit too early to pinpoint the exact timing and intensity of the Friday evening storms, though. But, we’ll keep our eyes on the new computer models as they come in over the next few days. As it stands right now, severe weather is unlikely and we’re keeping the rain chance (only for the afternoon and evening hours) at 30%.

Just as we alluded to above – this weekend is looking great! Expect lots of sunshine and highs around 90° for both Saturday and Sunday. Again – keeping with this recent trend of late summertime weather. Yes, it feels much hotter (and more humid) than the previous few weeks, but this is pretty average weather for the mid-August. Context is everything, especially when it comes to temperatures this time of year. In fact, the first day of fall isn’t until September 22nd. A month before that astronomical event is a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse, that you’ve probably heard about by now. Next Monday around 1pm, our north-towns will be in complete darkness for about 3 minutes! Obviously, we need clear skies to see the moon pass between us and the sun – so the weather forecast is VERY important. It’s still super early, but it doesn’t look like the skies will be completely clear. It’s not the end of the world, though (we think). Realistically, we’re looking at a Monday morning rain chance and decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon. That would argue for ‘partly sunny’ skies and hotter weather. Temps will likely be approaching 90° next Monday afternoon. Obviously, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast for this extremely rare and magnificent astronomical event. We’re still 5+ days out and things could change (and probably will). Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert