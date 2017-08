TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This Thursday is the Kansas Expocentre’s Back to School Luau as part of their Third Thursday.

The event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka and music entertainment will be performed by Jacob Stone.

The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall. The event is free to attend with free parking as well and you can even bring your dog.

