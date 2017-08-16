Topeka Zoo’s gorilla to undergo medical procedure after losing appetite

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tiffany the Gorillla at the Topeka Zoo is undergoing a medical evaluation Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Topeka, the evaluation is at the Mark L Morris Veterinary Hospital at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. During the procedure, a medical team will evaluate all of Tiffany’s organ systems in an effort to determine why the gorilla is reluctant to eat.

Zoo staff reported last Friday that Tiffany wasn’t acting like herself. Staff thought that a storm the previous night might have upset her. Over the following days, she has lost more and more of her appetite. The zoo said while she is still drinking fluids, she needs the nutrients of her balanced diet to be able to live a healthy life.

“We are at the point where a diagnostic exam under anesthesia is indicated,” said Staff Veterinarian Dr. Shirley Llizo.

At 49 years old, Tiffany is one of the oldest female gorillas in a global database which shows age distribution of gorillas from many zoos around the world. The city said because of her geriatric status, staff at the zoo is taking a number of precautions to make sure that Tiffany’s procedure goes as smoothly as possible.

Tiffany came to the Topeka Zoo in 1968.