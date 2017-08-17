Art exhibit brings out the art in architecture

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local art exhibit is focusing on the architecture here in the Capital City.

This month’s exhibit in the North Topeka Arts Center is titled “Architecture in Topeka: Process and Presence.”

The exhibit allows you to go into the designs of some of the buildings in the greater Topeka area and how they went from paper to completion.

Michael Gibson of the American Institute of Architects Topeka says, “What I love about architecture is that it touches so many different cultures of communities and the world around us”.

The exhibit has already attracted about 300 people to the arts center.

It will be on display for another week.