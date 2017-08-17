Back to School Week: Wamego High School

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s day four of Back to School Week in Northeast Kansas. Thursday, KSNT is featuring Wamego High School.

Parents of new Wamego High School students can rest easy knowing their children spent their first day being transitioned into the school.

Wednesday, freshmen and new students were welcomed to the school from Link Crew Leaders.

“I do know quite a bit of the link leaders so it’s really nice to have them here and helping us because I was a little nervous,” said Freshman student Harlie Oviatt.

The Link Leaders and faculty members were at the school on their last day of summer celebrating the newcomers excitement.

They played ice-breaker games with the new students, making sure they all got off on the right foot.

Link Crew Leader, Matt Hewkeller said, “It helps the transition from middle school to high school. I remember being a freshman, being scared of coming in, what to expect. So our role is you know, kinda take away some of the big rumors or whatever, help them transition more smoothly and you know help them if they have any questions or anything like that.”

School begins at 8:10 Thursday morning.