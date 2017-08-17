Brownback announces increased pay for state correctional officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Sam Brownback was joined by Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood at El Dorado Correctional Facility Thursday to announce changes to the Kansas Department of Corrections’ pay structure.

Under the new structure, all uniformed corrections staff will receive an approximately 5 percent increase.

In addition, the hiring rate for entry-level corrections officers will rise from $13.95 per hour to $14.66 per hour. At El Dorado Correctional Facility, the hiring rate will rise from $13.95 per hour to $15.75 per hour.

This will result in a majority of uniformed staff receiving total increases of at least 10 percent.

They wanted to make the pay competitive, in order to increase correctional officer retention and increase recruitment of new candidates.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the men and women of the Department of Corrections for all of their hard work,” Gov. Brownback said. “This job is an exceptionally difficult one–and the state appreciates their sacrifices.”