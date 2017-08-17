Emergency crews on scene of 2 vehicle crash in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crewswere on the scene Thursday afternoon of a two vehicle crash in southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported at 2:15 p.m. at 15th and Adams, near Interstate 70.

Topeka Police report a pickup truck was heading south on Adams and a van was heading north on Adams. The van began turning left and was struck by the truck causing the van to rollover.

The area of 15th Street, where it turns into 17th Street, just west of the railroad tracks was shut down briefly while crews worked the crash site. It was cleared just before 3:00 p.m.

Only minor injuries are being reported. Topeka Police tell KSNT News those involved in the crash refused treatment on scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.