MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former K-State student Jared Gihring will spend 13 years behind bars for raping a woman inside a fraternity house, a judge decided Thursday.

The victim is suing K-State in a Title IX suit. Sara Weckhorst claims that the university did not do its due diligence when addressing Gihring after being informed of the rape.

K-State argues off-campus rape is not within its jurisdiction. Gihring was expelled from the university after the allegations.