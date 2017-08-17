Former Manhattan City Attorney Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

Related Coverage Former Manhattan city attorney charged with child porn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Manhattan city attorney has pleaded guilty Thursday to federal pornography charges. The crimes occurred in Butler and Riley Counties.

Bill Raymond, 55, of Andover, Kan., pleaded guilty to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, Raymond admitted to emailing child pornography to himself using both a cell phone and computer on November. 9, 2014, February. 28, 2015 and May 17, 2015. He also admitted to possessing child pornography on July 30, 2015.

Raymond faces no less than five years and no more than 20 years in federal prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000 on each distribution count. With the possession count, he faces up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is set for November 6.