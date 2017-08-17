Gender inclusive housing opens at KU

Lawrence, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas recently devoted a residence hall wing to gender inclusive housing. Students moved into the hall Thursday.

The gender inclusive housing wing is dedicated to LGBTQ students as well as anyone who wants to live in a gender inclusive environment.

Freshman, Gavin Walker, moved into one of the hall’s other wings during the move-in day. He said the school’s focus on diversity is part of why he chose KU.

“One of the things they talked about a lot at orientation when I came here, and when I visited for my tours, was how important diversity is here at KU,” he said.

The University of Kansas’ student housing website says it’s committed to helping students meet their housing needs, while affirming their gender identity. The university also works with students who want to live in gendered halls that don’t match the gender on their legal IDs.

The hall assigns gender inclusive housing roommates to four-person suites regardless of their sex, gender identity, or gender expression. Students in Gender Inclusive Housing can also identify roommates they want to live with.