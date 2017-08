TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman Vikings are gearing up for a big season in 2017. The Vikings had their first winning season since 2009 last year when they finished (8-3).

Head coach Glenn O’Neil is beginning his second season at Seaman and will continue to keep the program heading in the right direction.

The Vikes lost in the Class 5A Sectional round of the playoffs last season to St. Thomas Aquinas.