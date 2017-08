TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka West football team is under new leadership for the 2017 season. Ryan Kelly, a former quarterback for the Chargers, is set to begin his first season as head coach.

Kelly was a star quarterback during his playing career. 2005, his senior season, was the last time Topeka West finished the season with a record above .500.

The Chargers were (1-8) in 2016.