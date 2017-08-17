Kansas man found guilty of threatening to spit on pizza

Published:
Jacob Ohnmacht of Larned was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation of his wife's death. (Photo Courtesy Pawnee County Attorney's Office)

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A former employee of a restaurant in central Kansas has been found guilty of threatening to spit on a customer’s pizza.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jacob Ohnmacht was found guilty Wednesday of threatening to contaminate food.

Trial testimony says Ohnmacht texted his former mother-in-law in February that he had spit on a pizza he made for a police officer at Casey’s General Store in Larned. Ohnmacht reportedly knew that his former mother-in-law didn’t like the officer.

The mother-in-law says she reported the text to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Surveillance footage confirms the officer purchased a pizza Ohnmacht made around the time the text was sent.

Ohnmacht will be sentenced in September.

Ohnmacht remains in Ford County Jail on charges related to the death of his 21-year-old wife Kayla Dawn Parret in December.

