Neighbors say city construction site empty most days

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Neighbors in Central Topeka are worried that a construction project in their neighborhood is not being taken seriously. The city closed the intersection of SW 16th Street and SW Fillmore on May 1. It’s part of a large neighborhood improvement project in the area, but locals tell KSNT News that construction crews aren’t showing up regularly.

“Sometimes it was one day out of the week, two days, three days… sometimes it was all works days, but it the last two weeks it really hasn’t been that much,” said Michael Pottorf, who lives near the construction.

“This is probably the first time this week that they’ve been here,” said Tricia Vanoy.

Vanoy has lived on the corner of SW 16th and Fillmore for more than a decade. Outside her house, the city is replacing gutters, sidewalks and eventually repaving the street. While she said it will be nice to have the improvements, Vanoy said it’s been frustrating to watch how slow construction has become.

“People, you know, move the signs and go through. To me it could’ve been done already if they would be out here everyday,” said Vanoy.

However, the city said that this is business as usual. Robert Bidwell with the City of Topeka said the project runs from Topeka Blvd. to Fillmore and from 17th St. to Huntoon, which means workers have a lot of ground to cover.

“Even though there may not be someone working on that block, they’re working on a different street or a different block. It’s a big project, but they’re still out their working,” said Bidwell.

Bidwell said the project is on schedule to be completed by November 3, but the city has plans to do the same thing from Fillmore to Lane St. next year.