New taco shop opens in Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new place in Topeka to get your Mexican food fix.

After months of renovations, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop opened Wednesday on Southwest 17th Street in central Topeka.

Customers were in line bright and early as they anxiously awaited for the doors to open.

The restaurant opens at 7:00 a.m. for breakfast and also serves lunch and dinner.

Long time Topekans will remember the building when it was Team Sporting Goods that closed a few years ago.

Restaurant co-owner John Records said his family is happy to have a restaurant in the capital city.

“We look forward to a long and happy relationship with Topeka. We’re just thrilled to be here.”

The family opened a location in Lawrence six years ago.

 

